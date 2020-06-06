LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials have identified 319 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 65 percent of which are from Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Four more Kentuckians have died after contracting the respiratory illness, according to a news release from Beshear's office. A 90-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both from Jefferson County, a 73-year-old man form Clay County and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County died of the virus.
"The virus is still out there. I know we're tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer," Beshear said, in a statement. "But we've already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can't let up now."
The governor reminds Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people, wear masks and gather outside instead of inside.
There are now at least 11,287 cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky. At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus and 6,640 tests were administered Saturday.
