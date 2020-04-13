LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven more Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, pushing the state's total deaths linked to the novel coronavirus to 104, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
With Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll surpassing 100, Beshear said flags at the Capitol will be flown at half-staff for the next week in their honor.
"It's to recognize those 100, the first 100," Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.
The governor said there were 87 new positive cases and at least 2,048 total throughout the state since the pandemic began.
"You are flattening the curve, and we've got to keep it up," Beshear said.
Nearly 300 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 136 in intensive care units, he said. Nearly 26,700 tests have been administered throughout the state, he said.
Ninety-seven COVID-19 tests were collected Monday at a new drive-thru, self-administered testing station in Frankfort through a partnership between the state, Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics, Beshear said, noting that he hoped to increase capacity there to 200 tests daily.
They're available to health-care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions who have COVID-19 symptoms in Franklin and neighboring counties and make appointments, he said.
The partnership with Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics "is aimed at ultimately trying to test 20,000 people across the commonwealth in multiple locations," Beshear said.
A second location is set to open Wednesday in Kenton County, with a goal of administering 250 tests each day.
Beshear has drawn the ire of some Republicans in the state after he ordered attendees of mass gatherings, including in-person church services, to self-quarantine for 14 days this weekend.
Kentucky State Police Sgt. John Lawson said in a statement that of 42 complaints of mass gatherings made this weekend, only one violated Beshear's directive. Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County held Easter services as normal on Sunday, with troopers taking license plate numbers and distributing self-quarantine notices.
Jack Roberts, the church's pastor, has said he will not comply with the two-week notice to self-quarantine.
In all, Lawson said 33 informational fliers were distributed. Those whose license plates were recorded will be contacted by their local health departments, per Beshear's order.
Beshear said his order was not an attempt to single out churches, noting that his administration has cited 18 businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Statistically, we're having zero mass gatherings," he said. "... I'm not sure anybody across the country has this type of compliance, so I'm grateful. I'm grateful for everybody out there for everything you're doing, and today I'm not going to give any more oxygen to those who aren't doing it right."
