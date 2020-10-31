LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is warning about an email scam targeting people on unemployment.
In a Tweet, Beshear warned that scammers are using an email address PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov that is not legitimate. The governor says do not reply to that address because it could allow the scammers to gain access to your personal information.
Beshear says people should only respond to emails with the ky.gov domain that are clearly marked from a Kentucky Office of Unemployment (OUI) employee.
Kentuckians should be aware of unemployment scammers using this email: PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov. pic.twitter.com/YMswKYkbW6— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 31, 2020
Gov. Beshear says the Office of Unemployment will never ask you to click on a link in email. He adds that unless you actually reach out to the Department of Labor or U.S. DOL, you should not get emails from them about your claim.
