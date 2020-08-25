LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police is in communication with the Louisville Metro Police Department during protests through Louisville on Tuesday, and troopers are on standby in case they are needed.
State Police set up a command center at the Bullitt County Detention Center to help out with potential protests in the area.
Tents were set up, and there were several vehicles on hand after KSP said it was requested by LMPD to assist and be in the area, Trooper Scotty Sharp said.
Sharp said the "citizens of Bullitt and Jefferson County will see an increase of troopers" in the area. KSP would not release its exact plans or how many troopers are working.
Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins said the jail is assisting KSP and can't release any details.
The social justice group "Until Freedom" planned city-wide protests Tuesday. The group has been characterized in the past for its non-violent demonstrations. Group members pledge to continue those non-violent, direct-action protests in what they say is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rep. John Lewis.
Hundreds of protesters marched through Louisville, blocking streets and chanting through megaphones in the ongoing effort to get justice for Breonna Taylor at the hands of three LMPD officers. Dozens were arrested as they blocked Central Avenue near Churchill Downs.
During his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Beshear called the situation fluid and said he did not believe state police were actively involved with the protests. He said the goal is to make sure everyone can demonstrate peacefully, but said tensions will remain high until Attorney General Daniel Cameron releases the results of his investigation into the shooting of Breonna Taylor, renewing his call for answers in the case.
"We need some finality in this investigation," he said. "Ms. Taylor's family deserves the truth, and we at least need an explanation of what steps need to be done on the process side."
Cameron has said there will be no announcement this week, and that he is conducting an independent and thorough investigation. At last report, the attorney general was waiting for the results of an FBI ballistics test.
Until Freedom has been holding a variety of events all week called BreonnaCon, a push for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Other smaller area police departments also said they'll be assisting LMPD, if needed, and are ready to help.
