LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all adults in the state.
In a release, Beshear said he signed an executive order that qualifies every person 18 and older who lives or works in Kentucky to get the booster. The order allows for the boosters six months after the second-dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Until Wednesday, Kentucky was following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing boosters for Moderna and Pfizer shots to Kentuckians who are over the age of 65, have significant underlying conditions or work in a place that exposes them to many people.
While Kentucky had seen COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate decline in recent weeks, the governor said there has been a slight uptick in those numbers. Beshear said boosters will help address waning vaccine immunity in the state.
“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” Beshear said in a news release. “Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”
At least five other states also moved to open booster shots to people over the age of 18, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, New Mexico and West Virginia.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as this week.
