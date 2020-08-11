LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Greater Clark County Schools have been back for nearly two weeks now, and they've already seen some challenges.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Laughner said that, so far, 210 students and 58 staff members have been quarantined because of COVID-19.

The Clark County Health director said there have been 11 confirmed cases at six schools.

One of the biggest challenges, officials said, is finding staff members to cover classes — something that could lead to more schools shutting down.

"As we get more cases throughout the communities and in schools, you know, will we have the staff to cover the buildings, and if we don't, we'll have to close down that building for a week or two weeks. And, we'll work with the health department on that, but I think you'll see more of that as we move through this," Laughner said.

Pleasant Ridge Elementary had to close last week because of the number of staff members in quarantine. Laughner said Tuesday that he's also worried about Jeffersonville High School and some Charlestown schools.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags