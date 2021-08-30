LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses continue to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many are considering how to proceed after the Pfizer vaccine received federal approval.
Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) is offering to help business-owners make informed decisions through an upcoming event. The area's chamber of commerce represents than 1,800 businesses considering how to move forward amid rising cases.
"Every business right now is looking at what they want to do," GLI CEO and President Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said.
Davasher-Wisdom notes mandates are one tool in the toolbox, with others utilizing vaccine incentives or testing unvaccinated employees.
"It's difficult to say what percentage is falling into each category, but I think every business is really looking at what they can do to ensure that our economy remains open and that we can move past this pandemic once and for all," Davasher-Wisdom said.
She believes vaccines are a key way forward in preventing any stalls in the economy, adding that vaccine mandates are legal so long as certain medical and religious exemptions are recognized.
"Mandates make a lot of sense," Davasher-Wisdom said. "More vaccinated people means less quarantines, less testing, less sick days, more workforce productivity, less risk of having to shut down."
Beyond legality questions, GLI has heard a number of businesses say a portion of their employees are vaccine hesitant.
Davasher-Wisdom hopes their virtual panel this week with medical professionals from U of L Health, Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and the Kentucky Nurses Association can help answer questions people may have.
Covering topics such as breakthrough cases, the science behind vaccines and what threshold has to be met to receive emergency use or FDA approval.
Davasher-Wisdom said there's been 150 registered so far, with some businesses requiring unvaccinated employees to participate.
"We really hope to cut through the politics and the propaganda and help shed light on what medical experts are seeing right now," Davasher-Wisdom said. "It's a very dire situation, and we want to get that word out and answer audience questions so that we can overcome vaccine hesitancy."
The virtual event will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 31. It is open to anyone, not just GLI members. Though the event is free people must register. To do so, CLICK HERE.
GLI also plans to record the event and send it out for those who can't make it.
