LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man died Thursday morning when he was run over by a dump truck in Indianapolis, according to police.
Indiana State Police said troopers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 465 just after 2 a.m. on a report that a man had been run over by a dump truck.
Once on scene, police found a man — identified as Lane Grant, 23, of Greenville, Indiana — severely injured and unresponsive lying in the shoulder of the road.
Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe the dump truck was disabled on the side of the road. Grant, a mechanic, arrived to help work on the truck when it began to roll, trapping him between the rear tandem wheels and rolling over him, ISP said.
No other vehicles were involved and the incident remains under investigation by state police.
The eastbound lanes of I-465 were closed for about four hours while police investigated Thursday morning.
