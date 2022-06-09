LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team of 20 people have completed an epic canoe journey on the Ohio River.
The group set out from Portsmouth, Ohio, and paddled 250 miles down the river.
They started the trip on May 31 and landed in Louisville on Thursday afternoon. The trip was all about promoting safe, outdoor activities and it was also the official launch of the Ohio River Way.
"It was just a real experience," Steve Johnston said. "So pleasurable and enjoyable that I never thought about before that I will definitely make an effort to spend more time on the river."
The group also held ribbon cuttings for signs at more than a dozen boat ramps along the way which were marking entrances to the Ohio River Way.
