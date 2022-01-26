LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work on the I-Move Kentucky project will mean some lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway on Jan. 27.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the right lane of northbound I-265 will be closed on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so crews can complete guardrail repairs.
The guardrail repairs will occur between the Taylorsville Road/Exit 23 and Old Henry Road/Exit 29. The repairs will be done at numerous locations in the six mile section of I-265, so drivers may encounter traffic delays during the repairs.
The work schedule may be adjusted for weather or other unforeseen delays, but there will be signage and flaggers in place to alert drivers.
