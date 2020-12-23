LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christopher 2X, a respected community activist in Louisville, has been granted a full federal pardon by President Donald Trump.
2X was among 26 people pardoned Wednesday by Trump. In a news release, the White House called 2X an "acknowledged community leader in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky."
"I’m extremely grateful to be pardoned by President Trump," 2X said Wednesday night in a statement. "I’ve worked hard for the past 20 years for peace and justice and to help those impacted by gun violence, especially children. I’m proud to continue this work which is needed more than ever. I thank U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, former U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Rob Givens, and special thanks to Spaulding University President Tori Murden, and University of Louisville Hospital’s Chief of Surgery Dr. J. David Richardson for their support."
Before becoming an advocate of compassion and success, 2X had his own criminal past. In 1990, he was convicted of possessing cocaine, and in 1997, he was found guilty of theft after the person he loaned a rented car to never returned it. For those offenses, he was granted an unconditional pardon in December 2019 by then-Gov. Matt Bevin. The White House said Wednesday's pardon is for 2X's federal cocaine charges.
"Today, Mr. II X runs a non-profit organization, Game Changers, which is dedicated to guiding youth to productive, meaningful lives," the White House said. "He is also widely credited as a trusted voice of reason and peace in Louisville that both sides turn to if tensions arise between the police and local community."
Paul, R-Ky., offered his congratulations to 2X in a tweet Wednesday night.
"As someone who made a choice to change his life for the better and then dedicated that life to lifting up his community, there is truly no one more deserving of this honor," Paul said. "We are so appreciative of all he has done for Louisville, and I'm honored to call him a friend."
