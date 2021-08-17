LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
FBI Louisville said agents arrested Joseph Irwin. Irwin has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building.
More than a dozen Kentuckians have been charged in the rioting at the Capitol. For a full list of those facing charges, click here.
