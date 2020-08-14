LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools said Friday that students whose parents have chosen an in-person learning option will start on a hybrid "A-B" schedule.
Group A will be students with last names beginning with letters A-K. These students will be at school Monday and Thursday each week.
Group B is for students with last names beginning with letters L-Z. This group will only be at school on Tuesdays and Fridays.
"Schools will work with families who have children whose last name may begin with a different letter of the alphabet than other students in the home and will work to possibly place them in a different group," district officials said in a news release.
Classes start Aug. 24.
HCS said when students aren't in the building, they'll have "assignments and projects to complete." Wednesday will be a day of "instructional enrichment/enhancement," and students will participate on an "as-needed" basis.
Preschool students will follow the same schedule, but they won't start until Sept. 1.
HCS is also offering an "Online Learning Academy" for parents who chose not to send their students to in-person classes. The virtual program calls for daily attendance in online classes following a set schedule, daily participation in assignments and "consistent communication and feedback between teacher, student, and parents."
