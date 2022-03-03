LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark testified under oath Thursday as part of a whistleblower lawsuit filed last year by a former commander at the jail.
From inmate suicides to staffing issues, Metro Corrections has been plagued with problems. Last year, Williams Ashby was suspended after sending an unauthorized email to corrections employees.
The lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation after Ashby raised concerns about constitutional violations of inmates' rights and an unsafe work environment. He said he was terminated for telling the truth and following an order.
Clark was deposed in the case Thursday.
The email Ashby sent was an apology for ongoing issues at the jail, such as staffing shortages. Clark said the email upset the staff and eventually led to Ashby's termination.
Ashby filed the lawsuit after he was terminated but he said before that, Clark was summoned to Metro Council and questioned about problems at the jail. Ashby said after being questioned by Metro Council, Clark considered quitting.
Clay said the lawsuit is not the only issue facing Clark and Metro Corrections.
"I believe the Metro Council has passed a resolution to hire an investigator," Clay said. "There was another vote of no confidence. I believe that the federal government, the FBI, may be making inquiries about the causes of the deaths in the Corrections Department."
Despite nearly two hours of questioning, Clay said there are still a lot of questions that have not been answered.
"There are a number of issues that are out there which raise concerns, serious concerns, about how that facility is being operated," he said.
Right now, the lawsuit is still in the discovery phase. Clay said he hopes to go to trial before the end of the year.
