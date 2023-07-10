LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is looking to fill hundreds of jobs for this year's event.
Temporary positions are open for several areas including, access gates, guest services, operations and traffic control during the fair's 11-day run.
Starting July 11, the fair will have open interviews every Tuesday and Thursday in July at Broadbent Arena. Applicants will be offered on-the-spot interviews and positions. Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Interested applicants should enter the Kentucky Exposition Center through Gate 4 and park in Lot J. There will be signs outside Broadbent Arena directing applicants. Applicants need two forms of identification: one with a photo and a social security card. They should also bring their bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit or a voided check.
Positions range in pay from $11.35 to $13.50 an hour. No experience is required.
Applicants must be 18, be able to stand for long periods of time and be comfortable in crowds.
Applicants can also visit the state fair website and apply by August 3. Click here.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. For more information, click here.
