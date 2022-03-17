LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are currently about 1,500 open jobs within all of Metro Government right now.
The city recognizes the shortage and is trying to combat that with a push for new applicants. Metro Government hosted a job fair Thursday to draw interest in the benefits, pay and job flexibility.
"Public health, also humane society, I like pets and stuff like that, but there's a lot of different options in here," said applicant William Weaver, when asked about his job interests.
Weaver has seen the lack of public service firsthand.
"Potholes, street maintenance, trash pickup, there's a lack of it all around the city," Weaver said. "The pandemic has had us in a chokehold as far as employment is concerned. People need to get back out here and start working."
Metro Government officials are trying to close the gap with recruitment events like a job fair held on Thursday.
"They've taken on additional responsibilities and are filling in the gaps as best they can, but we really do need to get these positions filled so that we don't have to exhaust them," said Metro Government HR Director Ernestine Booth-Henry.
Mayor Fischer was there to speak with employees and applicants.
"Metro Government is experiencing the same thing everybody else is, which is the so-called 'Great Resignation,' where there's just not a lot of people in the workforce right now," he said.
In response to public safety shortages, road maintenance and delayed trash and recycling pickups, he says the city is doing everything it can to make things right.
"Everybody knows its' hard to find people to work right now, but Metro Government offers something that hardly any other place does, and that is purpose, being able to help people," Fischer said.
Metro Government says there could be another job fair at the end of the month.
