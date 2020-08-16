HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Henryville, Indiana, residents rallied against hate after men wearing swastika arm bands were recently seen in an area park.
About 50 people came out for the "Henryville Against Nazis — No Hate in Our Town" rally Sunday afternoon at Clark State Forest.
The rally was in response to something that happened last week at the park. Organizers said two men set up a table at the park wearing arm bands with swastikas on them and were trying to recruit members.
They said they hope Sunday's rally sends a clear message to anyone looking to spread hate.
"That's not what we're about we're about here in Henryville," said Jo-Claire Corcoran, who organized the rally. "So the community really came out and came together and we all talked and, no matter our differences on other things, everybody was on the same page."
The members of the crowd included Black Lives Matter supporters, families with young kids, and fans of President Donald Trump.
