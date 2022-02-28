Huckleberry's Country Kitchen, formerly Budroe's, Henryville, Indiana, is known for its comfort food and daily specials. But people still pull in from the interstate remembering it for an entirely different reason: a school bus stuck right through the front door. (WDRB photo)
A West Clark Community Schools bus was lifted across the street and into the former Budroe's restaurant in Henryville in March 2012. (WDRB file photo)
Customers enjoy a meal at Huckleberry's Country Kitchen, formerly known as Budroe's, in Henryville, Indiana. (WDRB photo)
Huckleberry's Country Kitchen, formerly known as Budroe's, in Henryville, Indiana. (WDRB photo)
An aerial view of Huckleberry's Country Kitchen in Henryville, Indiana, from a WDRB drone. (WDRB photo)
A aerial shot of Henryville, Indiana, from a WDRB drone. (WDRB photo)
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Huckleberry’s Country Kitchen in Henryville, Indiana, is known for its comfort food and daily specials. But people still pull in from the interstate remembering it for an entirely different reason: a school bus stuck right through the front door.
The 2012 tornado brought winds up to 175 miles per hour, strong enough to lift a school bus from across the street and send it flying into the restaurant.
“Everybody grabbed their ears at the same time. The pressure, that lasted just a few seconds and we heard the glass and we didn’t think there would be a building on top of us when we came out. But there was. It just had a school bus in it,” said Julie Money.
Money has served food at the restaurant, formerly known as Budroe’s, for more than a decade. In the basement, when the twister hit, she knew that she and her co-workers were all OK when one of them turned on their phone’s flashlight. Now, 10 years later, you won’t find pictures of the school bus on the restaurant’s walls.
“Nobody will ever forget, but you don’t need to be reminded of it every day,” Money said.
The restaurant's new owner, Mark Huckleberry, agrees.
“You can see all my wife’s animal pictures," Huckleberry laughed. "No tornado pictures, none, I got rid of them.”
Huckleberry has lived in Henryville all his life. He was a truck driver and out of town when the tornado hit.
“I had two girls in school at the time and thank God the school let them out and the bus driver got them home just in time," he said.
Huckleberry couldn’t keep driving after injuries from an accident and, since he loved to cook, couldn’t pass up the opportunity to buy the restaurant when it went up for sale about three years ago.
“It’s just like family, it really is," he said. "All my customers that I know are just like family.”
Huckleberry’s will soon get some competition in the small southern Indiana town. Another family-style restaurant will open a couple of blocks down the street. But Huckleberry said he welcomes the choices for customers, and said he doesn’t even mind if they serve his customer’s favorite: hamburgers.
HENRYVILLE TORNADO DAMAGE MARCH 2012 (91).JPG
Damage from the Henryville, Indiana tornado on March 2, 2012. (WDRB File image)