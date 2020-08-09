CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - It’s not often parking lots are described as beautiful, but that’s the case for one high school in Clarksville, Indiana.
Sixty parking spots at Our Lady of Providence High School are now a colorful mosaic of art, ideas and creativity.
"It just makes me excited to come to school," said senior Miranda Harley, who found her geometric inspiration online. "I feel that a lot of stuff is up in the air right now but this is permanent that we have — something we can claim is ours."
The students had carte blanche as to what they could do to their respective parking spot for several hours on Saturday and Sunday. The only requirements: Stay in the lines and nothing offensive.
The sky was the limit for transforming the tar with talent — everything from movies, history, art, TV shows, state pride and sports.
"Each one is different and kind of like how it showcases what matters to us and like it shows our different personalities," Harley said.
Assistant Principal Scott Hutchins said a student approached him with the idea, and he instantly knew it would be something everyone would get behind. The new tradition will be passed on to each senior class.
"Those kids are going to be thinking about it all year like, 'Hey, next spring when I get to paint over one of these spots and put my thing on there, what do I want my spot to look like?" Hutchins said.
For the next nine months, the collage will greet each student with a personalized touch as they pull up for their last — and most memorable — chapter of their high school career.
"Do what you want and is an expression of you," Hutchins said. "I think there are so many things out here, and that's what's really cool."
It took each student about four hours to create their parking spots. The students told WDRB News that the most in-demand spots were the ones closest to the front door.
The spots will be painted over in May to prepare the lot for the senior class of 2021-22.
