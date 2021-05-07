LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- History went on wheels Friday in Louisville.
Old military vehicles from previous U.S. conflicts traveled in a procession starting at Bowman Field to honor military service and mark the anniversary of Germany surrendering in World War II.
Military vehicles used in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War were represented in the convoy that ended at the Veteran's Memorial in Jeffersontown.
"We consider ourselves as custodians," Mario Maipid said. "Maybe we will be long gone, but these vehicles hopefully will keep going and remind people of the sacrifices of the soldiers for our freedoms."
The majority of Jeeps ridden in the parade were built by Ford in Louisville.
Related Stories:
- Restored Jeeps made in Louisville during WWII take part in remembrance convoy
- Veteran escorted hundreds of miles to be buried next to mother in Louisville
- Flight from Bowman Field honors World War II veterans
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.