LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic farmhouse in southern Indiana is being moved to make way for a new Starbucks and a proposed bank.
The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse was built in the 1860s for the son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith, who purchased the land in the 1830s, according to Indiana Landmarks. It was then sold to the Phillips family in 1941 before they sold it in 2000.
The house is located in New Albany on Charlestown Road in front of Northside Christian Church, which purchased the home in 2000 and had been using it as an office until earlier this year.
Final preparations are happening for the relocation, which will happen Thursday morning between 7-10 a.m. The 185-ton, two-story house is relocating, but won't be very far from its original location. Crews will move the house to the corner of Charlestown Road and Lewis A. Endres Parkway, just north of the church.
The house is being donated to Indiana Landmarks, which will search for a third party buyer for the home. The plan is for the building to be rehabbed with a goal of eventually using it commercially.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.