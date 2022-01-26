LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hodgenville, Kentucky, say at least one middle school student has been selling nude selfies of juveniles.
According to a statement by the Hodgenville Police Department, at least one student at LaRue County Middle School is being charged with Possession and Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
The identities of juvenile suspects are never released, as juvenile records are sealed.
The charges come after a two-day investigation in which juveniles were interviewed at both LaRue County High School and LaRue County Middle School.
"HPD will not tolerate this type of behavior and will charge anyone found to be selling children's nude photos regardless of age," a statement from the Hodgenville Police Department reads. "Please talk to your children about the dangers [of] sending nudes across the internet and about the fact of taking them at all."
Police are asking any parents with questions to send a private message to the department's Facebook page.
