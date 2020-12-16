LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hollywood actor spent Wednesday afternoon with some students and teachers from Jefferson County Public Schools.
Actor Justin Cornwell is living his dreams in Hollywood, but it all started right here in Louisville. On Wednesday, he was able to pay a virtual visit to the school and teachers who helped him get started.
So NTI was put on hold for a few hours as the staff and students at Crosby Middle School could welcome their distinguished guest.
"I'm just really happy to get the opportunity to step back here into the virtual halls of Crosby," Cornwell said.
In fact, Cornwell is much more than just another school visitor. He actually has roots at Crosby.
Cornwell is also a former student who went on to graduate from Eastern High School and the University of Louisville.
"Ms. Bethel would tell me all the time that she believed in me," Cornwell said. "My whole entire artistic journey, I think, started right there at Crosby. I wouldn't be making movies if it wasn't for my journey there."
Cornwell said that journey helped launch his acting career, which includes the lead role in the Netflix original movie, "Jingle Jangle," and the crime drama, "Training Day," based on the 2001 movie starring Denzel Washington.
He spent the first half of Wednesday's virtual visit answering questions and encouraging students.
"There will be someone who is listening to this right now who is going to go on to do amazing great things," he sad.
After speaking with students, there was an unexpected addition to the reunion. One of Cornwell's former teachers joined the meeting.
"She told my parents that I could be a great person at this craft," Cornwell said of Wilma Bertha's his art teacher at Crosby.
"It's going good. I am so proud of you," Bethel said.
Bethel is now retired, but she's also the person who Cornwell said was most instrumental in his decision to pursue a career in acting.
"She was like a surrogate mother for me for a while," he said.
After the virtual reunion, Cornwell reconnected with Bethel, a few other teachers, his former principal and the current principal via Zoom.
"When I saw it, I didn't know he was the lead," said Kevin Ashford, a teacher at Crosby. "I was really looking for extras."
Teachers like Ashford are full of pride as they watch their former student in action.
"And he was the main character. He was doing such a wonderful job I actually wanted to cry a little bit," Ashford said after seeing Jingle Jangle. "I was so happy! And my daughter was with me."
"I remember looking and saying, 'I know that young man. Who is that young man? I know that young man,'" Bethel added. "And then reading the credits and seeing his name and just like Mr. Ashford, you want to cry."
Cornwell couldn't share too many details on what's next, but he did say he'll be playing a superhero in a television show.
