LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A new study looked into which cities swear the most, and Louisville is in the top freaking five.
A nationwide study by the research company Preply found that people swear an average of 21 times a day.
Study: The Cities that Swear the Most in the U.S. (preply.com)
The survey asked more than 1,500 people in 30 major U.S. cities about their swearing habits. Some key findings include that most people said they started dropping bombs at age 11, Gen Z swears twice as much as Baby Boomers and men swear more than women.
Columbus, Ohio, takes top honors with an impressive 36 times a day. Las Vegas is the second-most swearing city with an average of 30 a day. Jacksonville’s 28 swears a day are enough to rank it third. There is a four-way tie for fourth among Oklahoma City, Dallas, Philadelphia and Indianapolis, each with 25 curse words a day. Louisville comes in at number five, tying with San Francisco and Fort Worth for an average of daily 24 curse words.
So where do we swear? Most foul language happens at home, followed by when people are out with friends. Driving and being at work can also bring about some salty sayings. But there are angels among us. Seven percent of those surveyed claim they don't swear at all.
Who is getting cursed out? Actually, most Americans swear at themselves -- not at others -- and the most common occurrence is when they accidentally hurt themselves.
For those who prefer to keep it clean, there are some acceptable alternatives. The top swear word substitutions are fudge/fudgesicle, shoot, frick/frickin’, crap, sugar, heck, holy cow and dang.
