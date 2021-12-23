LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hubert McCuin is 105 years old and served in the military more than 75 years ago in World War II. And the Honor Flight Bluegrass organization is asking for people to send him Christmas cards, because he doesn't have any family in the Louisville area.
McCuin was a combat engineer and a driver with the Red Ball Express, driving trucks to the front lines in Europe during WWII. He's also a Korean War veteran.
People can drop off cards at Park Louisville, a senior assisted living facility, or mail the cards to McCuin at Park Louisville. The address is 10451 Linn Station Road.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.