LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honor Flight Bluegrass is honoring World War II veterans on Wednesday as part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack ended in the deaths of more than 2,300 American troops and launched the U.S. into World War II.
The remembrance in Louisville will be held at the American Legion on Shelbyville Road next to Mall St. Matthews. It starts at 12:30 p.m. with the Ladies of Liberty.
A short program will begin at 1 p.m., including live music from a dance band. There will also be some military vehicles at the ceremony hosted at American Legion's Zachary Taylor Post 180.
