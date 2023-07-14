LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group dedicated to serving the houseless population began a big transformation this week.
The Hope Village has been housing residents in tents and serves as an access to food, mental health support and other services. This week, leaders there started transiting residents away from tents and into pods. About 50 kiosks, donated by CVS, will provide a more stable shelter for residents. Each pod will have a cot, air conditioning, heating, electricity and other features.
"We're excited as a campus to transition," said Stachelle Bussey, executive director of Hope Buss, which oversees Hope Village. "We're excited, just especially, that we stay in conversations with Metro, who wants to stay in partnership with us to continue to create more of these innovative solutions."
The Hope Village is a pilot program for the city, which started in the summer of 2022, where people living on the streets can find outreach resources. The program began with 80 individuals invited to stay at one of the tens on-site.
Bussey said community support is needed to help with this transition and to sustain it. If you are interested in volunteering, or making a monetary donation, you can reach out to Hope Village, or donate, through its website.
