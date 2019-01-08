Houdini the goat adjusting to life at Meade County sanctuary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Houdini the goat was a fixture for years along I-65. He even has a Facebook page with 40,000 followers.
But after a serious injury, Houdini is settling into his new home at the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Meade County.
Houdini suffered a bad fracture to a front leg in October. He hit a guardrail during a car crash.
At the Wildlife Sanctuary, he has his own five-acre pen. He will most likely have a permanent limp, but he's able to get around.
"Our goal is to get him as comfortable as possible," said Cheryl Chooljian, a veterinarian working with Houdini. "Hopefully we'll get some more use back into the leg and give him the best life that we can."
Right now, Houdini is isolated while he's recovering, but there are seven other goats at the sanctuary. The eventual goal is to get him interacting with the others.
Houdini will spend the rest of his life at the Broadbent Sanctuary.
