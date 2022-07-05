LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville firefighters rushed to a burning home in the city's Portland neighborhood Tuesday morning.
In a release, Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said crews were dispatched about 8 a.m. to a fire on North 21st Street near Griffiths Avenue.
It took three minutes to reach the scene where firefighters saw black smoke and flames coming from a vacant single-story home that sits very close to another house.
After getting in and doing a search of the building, 25 firefighters spent 10 minutes getting the fire under control.
No injuries were reported. The vacant home was heavily damaged, but the other nearby home didn't suffer as much damage.
Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
