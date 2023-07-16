LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Anime-Fest was held at Triple Crown Pavilion in Jeffersontown on Sunday.
The annual anime convention brings together fans of anime, manga, comic books, toys, cosplay and animation. There were more than 100 vendors that had comic books, magazines, cosplay, artwork and more.
Randall Cluth, president of Louisville Anime Community, said it's important for anime to be promoted around Louisville.
"Participation is a big thing, if you don't have participation then businesses don't tend to invest in anime and bring more stuff out," Cluth said. "The Louisville area tends to grow when there is more involvement, not only involvement from business, but fans."
Comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities were available for meet-and-greet.
