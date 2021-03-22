FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- It was the first day of in-person classes for hundreds of high school students in southern Indiana on Monday.
The halls at Floyd Central and New Albany High schools were much busier now that in-person learning has gone back five days a week.
Floyd Central Principal Dr. Rob Willman looking back on Monday as one he will never forget.
“It was a lot more crowded out here. There's a lot of kids that I hadn't seen in a long time,” said Willman.
The district dropped hybrid learning and went back to in-person learning five days a week. Students can still decide to learn virtually, but can’t do both.
The district told WDRB News roughly 75% of students are physically back in class.
“This will be our first in a series of steps to get back better and stronger than we were,” Willman said.
Though the hallways now have tables to help separate students during lunch and several of the drinking fountains are taped off — it was back to the classroom for hundreds of students.
“Just pulling into the parking lot this morning and as the sun was coming up there was everyone there, almost, it was full effect ... it felt back to normal,” said student Ashlan Elble. “It was really overwhelming to walk in and see everybody again cause it's been so weird for almost a year. It just felt odd, but was oddly calming.”
Willman expects even more students to return after spring break, which starts next Monday.
“It was a relief to get people back and sort of know and give yourself an idea of what it is going to be like, cause this entire year has been just one big unknown,” said Willman.
Both New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School hope to have graduation ceremonies in person in May.
