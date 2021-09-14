LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners and walkers alike competed in the annual Gaslight Festival 5K on Tuesday evening.
The weeklong festival in Jeffersontown featured a race that hundreds participated in on Tuesday.
Jeffersontown resident Benny Shirell won the race in his first time participating.
"It's one of those things that I should have been out here supporting it every year, but you never know until you see the hype," Shirell said. "It's awesome to be here and it looks like I am going to come back for the rest of my time in J-town."
The Gaslight Festival, which is typically hosted around the third weekend of September, brings more than 200,000 people to Jeffersontown each year.
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf previously told WDRB News that steps were in place to make sure the annual event is safe.
"We feel that we can make this safe and make it an outdoor event," Dieruf said. "So it's going to be safe, it's going to be an outdoor event, and we'll give people the choice."
Roads around the festival will be closed through the weekend.
On Thursday, parts of Taylorsville Road and the Watterson Trail will be shut down for the annual parade.
Starting Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday night, Taylorsville Road from Ruckriegel Parkway to Jefferson Street and Watterson Trail from Old Taylorsville Road to Billtown Road will be closed.
