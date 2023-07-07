Hundreds of people across Indiana will pay tribute to a fallen Indiana State Police trooper as he is laid to rest Friday.
Trooper Aaron Smith died in the line of duty Wednesday, June 28, when a car hit during during a police pursuit.
According to a report by FOX59, hundreds of mourners made a stop at Emmanuel Church in Greenwood, Indiana, on Thursday during his visitation.
Many gave a gentle nod and a prayer for Smith, as flags waved in the wind. Mourners shared words of grief and gratitude with Smith's family.
Those who knew Smith said there was something special about him.
"He saw people for just being human," said Sgt. Andrea Burkman of the Indiana National Guard, who served alongside Smith. "He was annoyingly positive and somehow always had the right words to say. And he was just a fantastic — utterly fantastic — human being."
Burkman said she recognized Smith's impact on others during her short service with him.
"There are so many soldiers he affected -- directly affected," she said.
Many saw him as both a loyal soldier and a devoted state trooper.
"I think it speaks entirely to the core of his nature," said Indiana State Police Trooper Josh Thayer. "I think it speaks to his selfless, giving, service heart, and it really just epitomizes who he was."
Trooper Thayer trained alongside Smith in July 2018 when he joined ISP.
"You couldn't help but notice his personality -- his fun, outgoing, gregarious nature," Thayer said.
But many who attended Smith's visitation Thursday never met the man.
Senior Patrolman Tom Vandever Jr. of the New Mexico State Police said he was there, "just to make sure New Mexico, as State Police, are giving our respects."
"We're all here as a brotherhood -- all law enforcement," he added.
The outpouring of sympathy was not confined to any one department.
"When we come from Utah, we do that so Indiana knows they're not alone -- that this family knows they're not alone," said Cpl. Jonathon Boyd with Utah Highway Patrol. "It's not just what state is represented on my patch, it's an entire nation of law enforcement officers that grieve together."
Friends and colleagues said it was humbling to be part of something so much bigger.
"I think it really goes back to what that thin blue line really stands for," Trooper Thayer said. "It's truly an honor and it's pretty sobering to be a part of."
Thayer and others who knew Smith said the absence of his voice on the radio will be difficult, but from now on, they'll carry his legacy forward.
