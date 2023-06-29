LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A state trooper in northern Indiana was hit and killed by a person allegedly driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday evening.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Parkway, which is north of I-70 near Indianapolis, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. That's where Trooper Aaron Smith, 33, from Franklin, Ind., was assisting other troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway as they pursued a stolen vehicle.
Smith was placing stop sticks in the roadway when the suspect hit him, according to the release. He received emergency medical care at the scene and was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, but died from his injuries.
Smith leaves behind a wife.
"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said in a written statement. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith's family, friends and co-workers."
The driver involved in the incident, along with an adult and juvenile passenger, were taken to Indianapolis hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor for review.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement offering condolences to the wife, family and close friends of Trooper Smith.
'Trooper Smith lived and died a hero. His everlasting inspiration is a painful reminder of what the best among us sacrifice everyday when they leave the house. I encourage every Hoosier so inclined to right now stop and shower Trooper Smith’s bride with prayer and be there for his fellow law enforcement members so shaken by this heartbreaking loss.”
