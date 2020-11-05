LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several busy interstate ramps in Louisville will close this weekend for rehab work leaving a lengthy detour for thousands of drivers.
The ramps from Interstate 64 west and and Interstate 64 east to the Shawnee Expressway (Interstate 264) near the Sherman-Minton bridge will close beginning Friday at midnight.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is closing the ramps for improvements.
"This is actually very similar to what we are doing on some of our downtown ramps," KYTC spokesperson Stephanie Caros said. "Doing things like upgrading drainage and doing some concrete rehab will also provide for a better and smoother drive for motorists."
The Ninth Street ramp from I-64 West remains closed to drivers. Caros said additional weekend closures are likely for the project on the Shawnee Expressway ramps, but dates have not yet been set.
"We're going to wrap the project up as quickly as possible," Caros said. "And for drivers who travel in this area all the time, this will really help with a more improved drive going forward for sure."
The ramps will be closed through next Friday. The project will cost more than $10 million.
