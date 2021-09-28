LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The project to upgrade lighting at the Cochran Hill Tunnels has finished ahead of schedule, reopening all lanes of the Interstate 64.
The Kentucky Transportation Department announced Tuesday that the project is now complete.
KYTC said when drivers go through the tunnel, they may notice that the lighting will transition between daytime and nighttime brightness levels at dusk and dawn.
Drivers may still see crews near the tunnel "completing corrective work," but no additional road closures are planned, KYTC said.
Road crews also cleaned the tunnels to remove built-up dirt and debris as part of the project.
