LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a west Louisville businessman killed by law enforcement plans to sue the city.
Attorney Steve Romines said he will push for answers about the death of David McAtee. Law enforcement shot and killed him just after midnight on May 26 near the intersection of South 26th Street and West Broadway. Officers were disbursing a crowd at Dino's Foodmart across the street from McAtee's barbecue stand.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police later release surveillance video from the city's Real Crime Center that they say shows McAtee fired a gun before he was shot. The new legal team has a different account of events.
Romines says McAtee, better known as "Yaya," fired at police from the door of his restaurant, but he says police were shooting pepper balls into McAtee's restaurant. Two officers, who fired their guns are on administrative leave and Kentucky State Police are investigating. But the family says that's not enough and released a list of demands for city leaders.
McAtee's mother, Odessa Riley, says the issue is simple for her. "All I want is peace and justice for my son, and I'm going to make sure that he gets it. They trying to say my son did the first shooting? No, he did not," she said.
Romines wants the city to take responsibility for policy violations that he says led to McAtee's death, and he called for all evidence and information gathered in the case to be immediately released to the public.
