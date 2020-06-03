LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David McAtee's brother has a lot of questions about the shooting that killed the west Louisville businessman.
Marvin McAtee watched the two surveillance videos that police released in the shooting from early Monday morning.
"Well, maybe he had a gun," he said. "He keeps a gun on his hip because he's a businessman. That -- we ain't denying that part. But for him to come out here and point at the police -- I don't see an angle at all at that. At all. And for this right here, this shop right here, we supposed to protect this. I ain't going to let nobody run in here and not protect this."
Louisville Metro Police claims David McAtee shot at officers and Kentucky National Guard members first, and they fired back, killing him.
Marvin McAtee said his brother was an uplifting person in the community, who fed both the police and the homeless.
"When they run into this shop, our job is to protect us," he said. "His first reaction is, 'y'all can't come in here.' They're scattering people. Never even had a clue about the police over there, because he feeds them. He's already secured with them in his heart that they got his back. So, he never had to look for them, because they always been loyal to him. So, he's loyal to them back to say, 'I'd never disrespect y'all.' You don't have to look for your shadow if you know it's there."
LMPD said its officers did not have body cameras on during the shooting.
