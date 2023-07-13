LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal dumping is a problem in Louisville that's proving to be difficult to get ahead of or stop.
Piles are popping up behind homes, in alleys, and spilling onto streets in many parts of the city.
Rich Miles, living in the Portland neighborhood, told WDRB News someone dumped a mound of construction materials behind his house more than a week ago.
It's still sitting there.
"It makes me very angry. It's what children do. They make a mess and expect someone else to clean it up," said Miles.
He isn't the only one complaining about messes like the one behind his home.
"I'm told by people on Facebook and all over town that it's happening everywhere," he said.
According to a spokesperson for Louisville Emergency Management, there have been more than 1,300 complaints of illegal dumping so far in 2023 reported to Metro311. Reports are coming in daily. There have been at least eight complaints in a five block stretch of North 34th Street near where Miles lives.
Miles said he and his neighbors reported the eyesore that appeared earlier this month.
"What's frustrating about it is that I don't seem to be able to get it removed," Miles said.
Councilwoman Donna Purvis said she spoke with Miles over Facebook after he posted pictures of the illegal dumping behind his house. Purvis herself has reached out about getting the spot cleaned, but said the issue in the community is getting hard to handle.
"It's getting way ahead of us. It's becoming such a problem. We get calls daily on illegal dumping somewhere in this district," Purvis said.
The piles include mattresses spilling into the street, tires, large pieces of furniture and even shopping carts. All of that was spotted Thursday by a WDRB News crew driving around Portland, Old Louisville and the Shawnee neighborhoods.
"This is becoming a huge problem," said Purvis.
Public Works said illegal dumping in a problem across the country and Louisville is "not immune."
There are ways the city is trying to limit this activity and stop people from illegally dumping.
According to Salvador Melendez with Metro Public Works, solid waste code enforcement officers investigate reports of illegal dumping. Violators can be cited including fines and clean-up fees.
Melendez also said there are more than 80 surveillance cameras in spots known for illegal dumping trying to catch people in the act. Those who are caught are cited and can also have their vehicle impounded for three days or longer.
For information on enforcement, click here.
Purvis said do not try to confront people illegally dumping. Instead, report it.
"I've talked to a few constituents and they've actually had their lives threatened when confronting people that are illegally dumping," she said.
Melendez said weekly large-item pick-up has been recently added to collection services. He also said all residents in Jefferson County have free drop off of up to four large household items per day at the Louisville Metro Waste Reduction Center at 636 Meriwether.
He also said there are 10 free pop up drop off events through the county throughout the year.
For information on disposal of items, including large-item pick-up, click here.
Purvis said she believes many of the people illegally dumping in Louisville are from surrounding areas and using alleys to drop items like construction materials.
She said aside from the eyesore of dumping, she's worried about the secondary impacts like health concerns.
"As you can see it's nasty, it's gross. It attracts rodents, it attracts mosquitos, so then we're going to have a public health problem because of all of the dumping," said Purvis.
Aside from illegal dumping, Metro311 takes complaints on things like potholes, issues with animals, graffiti, high weeds/grass and more.
"We just got done with budget and maybe that's something to look into for next year, creating manpower that just addresses illegal dumping because this is just massive," said Purvis.
According to Metro Public Works, it has received several reports of illegal dumping in the spot behind Miles' home and those are "being addressed today (Thursday)."
"It'll go eventually, it's just, in the meantime, the whole alleyway is blocked back there," said Miles.
According to the Louisville Metro website, it is illegal to dump any waste on property that is not licensed as a disposal facility. To report materials that have been illegally dumped or "junk" set out on the wrong day, use Metro311 or call 502-574-5000.
Related stories:
- Fairdale site remains clear days after trash from illegal dumping removed
- Public Works rolling out new large item pickup program in effort to curb illegal dumping in Louisville
- Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.