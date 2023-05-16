LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo now has a red panda living in its Glacier Run zone, the first time it's housed the endangered species since the 1970s.
The zoo unveiled the panda during a ceremony Tuesday.
Red pandas weight between 8 and 17 pounds and can be up to 40 inches in length.
A red panda was unveiled as the Louisville Zoo's newest animal on May 16, 2023.
A red panda information plaque at the Louisville Zoo.
A red panda information plaque at the Louisville Zoo.
The Louisville Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
This story will be updated.
