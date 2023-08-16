LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rep. Erin Houchin visited a nonprofit that supports children and families in southern Indiana.
The Indiana congress woman tour Family & Children's Place Jeffersonville and its Child Advocacy Center with the nonprofit's CEO Pam Darnall on Wednesday.
Houchin spent the first half of her career working in child services. She wanted to learn the way legislators can support the family services.
"These are people providing direct services to children and families, certainly I have a heart for that from the work that I've done," Houchin said. "I want to get up to speed on what they're doing and how I can be helpful."
Family & Children's Place has served the southern Indiana community for almost 40 years. Last year, the nonprofit provided support for more than 1,000 children and families for services provided by its southern Indiana staff.
The organization serves more than 5,000 children and families each year. It has provided services for children who experienced physical and sexual abuse and neglect in Louisville for more than 140 years.
