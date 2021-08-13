LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana dad is teaming up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to raffle off some Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.
Nathan Perdue of Carmel, Indiana, is a bourbon collector. He also has a 2-year-old son, Wyatt, who is living with cystic fibrosis.
Now Nathan is raffling off his prized Pappy collection in hopes of bringing more awareness to the genetic disease.
The collection includes:
2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year -- M Bottling Line, 82nd Day of 2015 at 10:47
2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year – M Bottling Line, 278th Day of 2011 at 14:27
2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year – Year 2017, 256th day, Plant 01 at 07:46
2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year – M Bottling Line, 220th Day of 2011 at 10:31
2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year – D Bottling line, 225th day of 2020, Plant 01 at 20:14
The money raised through the partnership with the Derby Museum will be used to help find a cure. One lucky raffle winner will get five bottles, valued at more than $18,000, a VIP experience at the Kentucky Derby Museum with up to three guests and a one-night stay at Hotel Distill.
A total of 4,000 tickets are available for $100 each.
