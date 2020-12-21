LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's eviction moratorium could be extended for another month as the House passes a $900 billion relief package.
The legislation passed Monday evening includes billions of dollars for rental assistance and extends the eviction moratorium.
It would be a much needed boost since Indiana's rental assistance program ran out.
But housing experts say more needs to happen, and they plan on lobbying state lawmakers next month for new policies and greater assistance for renters across the Hoosier state.
"What we're encouraging the governor to do is to appoint a housing stability roundtable that would include landlords and residents and public health experts," said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana.
Indiana does have a waiting list for those who need help paying their rent. To find the list and submit an application, click here.
The bill still needs to pass the Senate before being sent to President Donald Trump.
