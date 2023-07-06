FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly session at the Statehouse, Jan. 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. A police report says the lawmaker’s pickup truck veered down a hill, across traffic lanes and through a guardrail on an interstate highway before he was arrested on a drunken driving charge. The prosecutor in southern Indiana’s Jackson County said Monday, June 5, 2023, that he had not yet decided about criminal charges against Lucas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)