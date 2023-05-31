LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Lucas was arrested late Tuesday for driving under the influence.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tells WDRB that Lucas crashed his vehicle on Interstate 65 near State Route 11 just north of Seymour around midnight.
Lucas apparently left the scene in his car, but police said they found his vehicle off SR 11 near Rockford. Lucas was walking nearby, when he was taken into custody.
Police said Lucas had a blood test at Schneck Medical Center and was released from the Jackson County Detention Center just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, after posting $705 bond. Toxicology tests are pending.
The 58-year-old is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash.
Lucas has been a state representative since 2012 for Indiana House District 69, which includes parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.