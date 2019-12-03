LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana police department has launched a tongue-in-cheek social media campaign asking the public to be on the lookout for "the Grinch."
The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is inviting residents to watch out for "The Grinch," a person dressed in the costume of the popular Dr. Seuss character.
Whitestown is just north of Indianapolis.
"He's a mean one, alright," a news release from the agency states. "As cuddly as a cactus with garlic in his soul. No, you wouldn't want to touch that Grinch with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole!"
The police department said it expects the "Grinch" to show up in places around town about a week leading up to the annual "Santa's Workshop" and "Santa Parade" events on Dec. 14.
Police said he's even been known to try to steal decorations from the trees outside the Whitestown Municipal Complex.
"The suspect is dastardly, and can be cunning, but he's predictable," said Sgt. John Jurkash, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department's public information officer. "Luckily for us, our police officers are very familiar with the Grinch's antics, and we are confident we'll catch him in time before he can ruin our annual Santa events."
Police are asking the public to watch out for the costumed figure and shoot images of him when spotted in town. The agency asked community members to tag the Whitestown Police Department and the Town of Whitestown in social media posts.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.