LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Sen. Todd Young said the U.S. needs to invest more in technology.
Young visited Amatrol in Jeffersonville on Wednesday morning to talk about the "Endless Frontier Act."
The bipartisan bill is looking to make the country a leader in technology advancement by investing more in programs.
Young said it also requires the help of places like Amatrol, which creates learning equipment to train workers when new technology replaces the old.
"That can leave workers anxious or under-utilized unless they're properly retrained," he said. "So not only does the United States of America need to make sure we lead the way in developing these new technologies and be trained to do that, but we also need to make sure that we have the proper infrastructure to train people on those technologies."
The senator added that workers in technology fields earn higher wages and have a higher standard of living.
