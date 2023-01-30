LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Sen. Gary Byrne (R-Byrneville) will present a road renaming resolution in honor of Jacob T. McClanahan.
Byrne will present the resolution to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation on Feb. 7 after a request was made on behalf of the Corydon community and Harrison County Council and commissioners.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 6 would rename a section of State Road 135, beginning at School Lane and continue toward Palmyra after McClanahan.
"After speaking with Jacob's family and many others who knew him, I will not forget their emphasis on his genuine selflessness for the community," Byrne said in a news release. "This is why I am honored to spearhead this resolution until the stretch of State Road 135 is renamed. May we never forget the sacrifice Jacob made to help Hoosiers in our community."
McClanahan, who was from Corydon, Ind., worked for the Harrison County Highway Department and was a firefighter for Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leavenworth Volunteer Fire Department and New Middletown Volunteer Fire Department.
McClanahan, 24, died on May 16, 2022 after he and a friend stopped to help Palmyra Reserve Officer Zachary Holly with a stranded motorist on a stretch of State Road 135 in Palmyra. The stranded driver, Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, reportedly pulled out a shotgun, trying to shoot Officer Holly, but hit and killed McClanahan instead. Holly returned fire, killing Moore.
For more information on Senate Concurrent Resolution 6, click here.
