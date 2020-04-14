LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Testing data shows that Indiana is testing thousands of more people than Kentucky, but per capita, the gap is not as wide as it may seem.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky had tested 26,683 people, while Indiana had tested 44,539.
Widespread testing remains a critical element to reopening businesses and lifting travel restrictions.
"Testing is increasing and continuing on a daily basis," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "It is going to need to be in place in order for us to effectively reopen and keep this nation reopened."
Indiana's population is approximately 2 million more than Kentucky, but even so, Indiana is still doing more testing on a per capita basis. In Indiana, 6.8 people are being tested for the virus per 1,000 people. In Kentucky, 5.9 people are being tested per 1,000.
Both states have opened drive-thru testing sites, but those are largely limited to people showing symptoms of the virus as well as health care workers and first responders.
On Tuesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that those people on the front line are now allowed to bring a family member to receive testing as well.
So far, there have been 24,635 tests given in Kentucky that came back negative. In Indiana, that number is 36,303.
Indiana has not provided data related to current hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, 299 people were in Kentucky hospitals being treated.
