LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosier families on WIC (Women, Infant and Children's Program) won't have access to benefits for three days starting Friday.
According to its website, WIC is updating its payment systems. It will shut down at 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) and remain offline until Monday morning (Aug. 29).
That means WIC users will not be able to use their e-WIC cards, check their balance in the app or call the number on the back of the card.
IMPORTANT: Unused WIC benefits that expire while the system is down will not be refunded.
Officials are urging families to stock up on food and formula before the system shuts down Friday evening.
SNAP benefits are not affected.
